Bogota-based Avianca Holdings SA has appointed Anko van der Werff as new CEO, effective July 15. Van der Werff has been in the airline industry for 19 years, most recently as Aeromexico Group chief revenue officer for the past five years. He has also worked as Qatar Airways SVP-pricing and with Air France-KLM where he worked on commercial strategy in the UK, Ireland and in the Nordic countries. Early in his career, he worked for Northwest Airlines and Air France. Avianca Holdings board of ...