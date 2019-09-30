Lufthansa subsidiaries Austrian Airlines and LCC Eurowings Europe are collaborating on a new strategy to better position themselves in the Austrian market. “The common goal is to strengthen the Vienna hub and expand decentralized traffic from the Austrian federal states,” the airlines said in a statement. To accomplish this, Austrian Airlines will take over network planning at the Vienna hub, where the carrier will wet lease four Airbus A319/320s from Eurowings Europe beginning ...