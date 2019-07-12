Italian infrastructure group Atlantia, which operates Rome’s airports, has said it is investigating the possibility of taking part in the relaunch of bankrupt airline Alitalia just a few days ahead of the latest deadline for a formal bid and business plan for the carrier.

Atlantia said in July 11 statement: “Having taken note of its subsidiary Aeroporti di Roma’s interest in having a competitive and traffic-generating flag carrier, the company’s board of directors has mandated CEO Giovanni Castellucci to examine the sustainability and efficiency of Alitalia’s business plan—including the shareholder line-up and the management team—and the appropriate actions necessary for a durable and successful launch of Alitalia.”

The Atlantia board added that it had asked Castellucci to report back in a future board meeting with his findings for a possible decision.

Italy has been trying to map out a strategy for the future of Alitalia since its May 2017 bankruptcy, which came after it fell victim to competition from fast-growing LCCs and high-speed trains in the Italian market.

The process has been a long one fraught with complications and delays, partly because of broader political upheaval in Italy. The deadline has already been extended several times with the latest extension to July 15 to allow for the consolidation of the consortium, according to the economic development ministry.

Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) is set to lead the relaunch of Alitalia in cooperation with Atlanta-based US carrier Delta Air Lines and the Italian government, which wants to make the airline the cornerstone of a multimodal transport strategy that will boost Italian tourism.

The consortium is also set to include on or more additional investors and infrastructure group Toto Holding and Claudio Lotito, the chairman of Rome’s S.S. Lazio football club, are among the other possible partners.

Atlantia, which operates Rome’s airports and is controlled by the Benetton family, has been described by Italy’s deputy prime minister and interior minister Matteo Salvini as a “natural partner” for Alitalia.

But until recently Atlantia played down its potential involvement in the Alitalia situation, saying it was occupied with other complicated matters in Italy. Atlantia holds the concession to operate the Morandi bridge in Genova that collapsed last year, killing 43 people.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk