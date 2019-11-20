Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said conditions had not yet been met for it to join the planned rescue of Alitalia, adding further doubt to plans for the bankrupt carrier’s future as the latest deadline for the presentation of a formal business plan approaches.

“At the present time, the necessary conditions have not yet been met for Atlantia to take part in the final consortium for the presentation of a possible binding offer for Alitalia,” the motorways and airports operator said in a Nov. 19 statement.

“In any case, Atlantia remains available to continue the discussions to identify a business partner and to define a shared, solid and long-term business plan for the relaunch of Alitalia,” the company added.

Squeezed by tough competition from LCCs and high-speed trains, Alitalia filed for bankruptcy in May 2017 and its rescue consortium is scheduled to present a formal offer for the carrier’s relaunch by Nov. 21.

But the Nov. 21 date is just the latest in a series of deadlines, and looks set to be pushed back once more, after repeated delays to the process resulting from political upheaval and a failure to agree on the exact line-up of the consortium and the way forward for Alitalia among the potential rescuers.

The consortium is set to be led by Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) and also include Delta Air Lines and the Italian State, which wants the much-delayed Alitalia relaunch as the cornerstone of a multimodal transport strategy that will also boost Italian tourism.

Earlier this month, Delta reiterated that it was considering taking a 10% stake in Alitalia, having come under pressure to invest more in Alitalia.

Following speculation last month that Lufthansa, which had previously expressed an interest, could take part, the German airline group said Nov. 7 as it presented its third-quarter results that it was still interested in taking a stake in Alitalia, but only after it had been restructured.

With Alitalia currently a member of the SkyTeam alliance along with Air France-KLM and Delta, a commercial deal with Lufthansa could put an end to its cooperation with current partners.

