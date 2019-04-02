South Korea’s Asiana Airlines is considering trimming its operations as it looks to shore up the company’s financial stability and restore market confidence.

In a note to employees this week, the airline said a task force will be established to carry out restructuring plans. This could involve the sale of assets to boost liquidity, and a reorganization of routes to cut unprofitable flights. The number of aircraft operated by Asiana may also be reduced.

According to the employee memo, these changes are aimed to make the airline more productive and efficient, helping it better respond to market environment changes. The airline said it also intends to build a more sustainable profit structure.

Asiana has experienced financial turmoil recently as auditors flagged concerns about its annual report, causing Asiana to restate earnings with a wider net loss. This caused co-CEO Park Sam-koo to resign, and also led to market uncertainty.

The airline said its credit rating was not downgraded but was put on a watch list. Asiana has sought support from its main creditor, Korea Development Bank, to help stabilize the airline’s financial situation and ease market concerns.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com