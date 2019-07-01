European airlines face a worsening capacity glut in 2020 as narrowbody deliveries, already approaching record numbers, are boosted by late deliveries of Boeing 737 MAXs, analysts warn. “The flood of planes is in full swing in Europe as narrowbody deliveries are set to reach record highs in 2020,” Bernstein Research analyst Daniel Roeska wrote in a July 1 report. European airlines are scheduled to take delivery of about 300 narrowbodies this year, rising to 400 in 2020. Those ...