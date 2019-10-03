JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines could face notable challenges offsetting added costs, a Bernstein analysis has concluded.
Most US airlines would see minimal near-term fallout from tariffs on Airbus deliveries, although New York-based JetBlue Airways and Florida-based Spirit Airlines could face notable challenges offsetting added costs, a Bernstein analysis has concluded. “On a company level, this is bad news for the low-cost guys like Spirit and lower-margin guys like JetBlue,” wrote David Vernon in an Oct. 3 research note. Delta Air Lines, the US carrier due the most Airbus deliveries in the next ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Analyst: US airlines face minimal near-term tariff fallout" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.