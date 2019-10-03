Most US airlines would see minimal near-term fallout from tariffs on Airbus deliveries, although New York-based JetBlue Airways and Florida-based Spirit Airlines could face notable challenges offsetting added costs, a Bernstein analysis has concluded. “On a company level, this is bad news for the low-cost guys like Spirit and lower-margin guys like JetBlue,” wrote David Vernon in an Oct. 3 research note. Delta Air Lines, the US carrier due the most Airbus deliveries in the next ...