Any effort to sell Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) would meet stiff resistance, one analyst contended, after Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said that is one option the government is considering for the flag carrier.

Mahathir said March 11 that the sale, refinancing or closure of MAB were possibilities as the airline continues its turnaround efforts. There are “local and foreign firms expressing interest” in the carrier, he said March 20.

But selling or closing the government-backed airline, even to a private Malaysian company or individual, would meet political resistance, aviation analyst and Endau Analytics founder Sukhor Yusof told ATW.

“At this stage, I think the government is just testing the market and gauging the appetite for MAB,” Sukhor said. “I doubt it will be sold because as there might be too much baggage, too many liabilities and too many conditions that will likely be attached to any potential buyer, like labor issues.”

Khazanah Nasional Bhd, the government’s sovereign wealth fund and MAB’s sole shareholder, said March 19 it is injecting a total of MYR6 billion ($1.4 billion) into the debt-ridden airline. Khazanah took MAB private in 2014 after two high-profile Boeing 777 accidents that year: the disappearance of flight MH370 in March and the shooting down of MH17 by a Russian surface-to-air-missile over Ukraine in July of that year.

“I think it’s quite important for the government to understand what … the cost [is] of keeping up the airlines, and of course the investment of new planes [and] refurbishment, versus the much bigger loss to the economy if MAB is to stop or disappear,” Khazanah MD Shahril Ridza Ridzuan told reporters. “So, we look at that and we have to think through what is the value of the airline to Malaysia and the economy. It has to go beyond essentially understanding the profit and loss impact of the airline itself.”

“MAB is in the midst of completing a turnaround plan. Khazanah will wait for it before it makes recommendations to the prime minister. That will take another month or so,” Sukhor said. “I’m guessing MAB will get another injection before Khazanah says, ‘That’s the last.’”

