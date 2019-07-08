Delta Air Lines’ recent positive guidance revisions reflect the benefits of a strong demand environment produced in part by competitors’ struggles to fill capacity voids created by the grounding of Boeing 737 MAXs, analysts at Cowen & Co. say.

The Atlanta-based carrier reported July 2 that total second-quarter revenue will be up 8%-8.5% as unit revenue climbs 3.5%—at the high end of its April guidance. Nonfuel unit costs will rise 1%, in line with expectations that outline a full-year figure in the same range.

“Delta is benefiting from artificially low capacity growth and spillover demand from competitors impacted by the grounding of the MAX,” Cowen analyst Helane Becker wrote in a July 8 note to investors.

The carrier’s capacity also is benefiting—up 4.9% through June, compared to the airline’s original projection of a 3% increase.

“Delta has benefited from customer spillover from competitors and partners being impacted by the grounding of the aircraft,” Becker wrote. “Despite Delta’s higher growth, underlying industry capacity growth remains lower than initially expected, which is driving higher load factors and higher average ticket prices.”

The latest IATA traffic figures, which cover the first five months of the year, show US domestic capacity rose 4.2%, while load factor climbed 0.2% to 83.7%.

American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have a combined total of 72 MAXs affected by a worldwide grounding in place since mid-March following two fatal accidents involving the type. Delta does not operate MAXs.

Becker said Delta’s short-term capacity bump is not expected to last and should not spook investors who see rapid growth as a potential pitfall.

“Investors tend to be overly focused on capacity growth, as the supply side of the equation tends to dictate all other guidance metrics,” she wrote, adding that Cowen is projecting a 3.5% increase in the second half of the year, with more growth in the third quarter than the fourth.

“We expect Delta's capacity growth to revert back to a normalized level once the MAX is recertified, however, timing of that remains uncertain,” Becker wrote. Delta will report its second-quarter earnings on July 11.

Boeing and global regulators are working to approve changes to MAX that will clear it for service. Neither the manufacturer nor regulators are providing a timeline. Southwest, which operated the largest MAX fleet at 34 aircraft, has removed the model from it schedule through September. US carriers with MAXs are canceling 50-150 flights daily and reworking aircraft routings to fill the gap.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com