American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both unveiled new corporate travel initiatives Aug. 5, highlighting the increased competition among airlines to attract lucrative business travelers.

The announcements came at the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) 2019 Convention in Chicago.

Dallas-based Southwest’s expanded corporate travel program⁠—renamed Southwest Business⁠—will enable corporate travel managers to book, change and modify reservations through Travelport’s global distribution systems (GDS) and the Amadeus Travel Platform. The company predicts the expanded booking capabilities will be operational by mid-2020, and projects the initiative will produce $10-$20 million incremental improvements in pre-tax results by the second half of 2020.

Southwest is also partnering with the Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) to develop industry-standard processes to handle the expanded reporting and settlement capabilities of tickets booked through Travelport and Amadeus channels.

“For nearly 50 years, we’ve been a business traveler’s airline with high-frequency travel options and low fares. Today’s announcement evolves that philosophy even further by offering travel managers and business travelers new capabilities when booking Southwest travel in the channel of their choice,” Southwest president Tom Nealon said.

American, meanwhile, also highlighted enhancements in its offerings for corporate travelers, which will also apply to its Atlantic joint business partners British Airways, Finnair and Iberia.

The Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier is now offering business travelers complementary access to preferred seating, as well as priority check-in, security and boarding. Corporate travelers will also receive higher priority for re-accommodation following operational disruptions like weather events, as well as leisure discounts on vacation packages through the American Airlines Vacations program.

“With corporate recognition now available on American, British Airways, Finnair and Iberia, we’re elevating the recognition, prioritization and benefits that our corporate customers receive at every touchpoint possible,” American SVP-global sales and distribution Alison Taylor said. “Simplifying the day-to-day experience for our corporate travelers is one more way we can demonstrate our commitment to being the easiest airline to do business with as we continue to grow and diversify our corporate account portfolio.”

