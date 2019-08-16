American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are blaming the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX for a spike of denied boardings in the first half of 2019, according to the latest US Department of Transportation (DOT) Air Travel Consumer Report.

Airlines routinely overbook flights under the assumption that some passengers will fail to show up to claim their seats. On overbooked flights, carriers will attempt to compensate passengers to voluntarily vacate their seats. When that approach fails, passengers can be involuntarily denied the opportunity to board their flights—commonly referred to as being “bumped,” but in industry vernacular known as “denied boarding.”

At Dallas/Fort Worth-based American, voluntary denied boardings (VDBs) grew by 140% year-over-year to nearly 70,000 in 1H 2019, while involuntary denied boardings (IDBs) multiplied over sixfold to roughly 5,000 from 700 in the year-ago period. The carrier—with 24 MAX aircraft in its fleet and dozens more on order—has removed MAX flying from its schedule through Nov. 3.

Dallas-based Southwest saw VDBs more than double to 22,400 from 10,400 year-over-year, while IDBs rose 150% to 2,500. Southwest—with 34 grounded MAX aircraft idled since mid-March—has pulled the aircraft from its schedule through the end of the year.

Both carriers told DOT the grounding of the 737 MAX in mid-March has negatively impacted their IDB statistics during the first half of the year.

An American spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the company’s “biggest challenge in the operation continues to be out-of-service aircraft,” adding that “this reduces our ability to start the day right and to swap aircraft when needed as the day goes on.”

American has been substituting aircraft for its busiest flights, while canceling others because of the ongoing grounding. Its operational struggles in the first half were also exacerbated by a work slowdown organized by unionized mechanics frustrated with stalled contract negotiations.

A spokesperson from Southwest said in an emailed statement the MAX grounding forced the carrier to downgauge flights from the 175-seat MAX to its 143-seat 737-700 fleet, contributing to the spike in denied boardings.

Chicago-based United Airlines (UAL), however, saw a first-half decrease in IDBs to just 55 from 78 in the year-ago period, despite the absence of its 14 MAX aircraft. A spokesperson from United said the company “has placed a higher priority and more focus on preventing IDBs” than its competitors, post-United Express flight 3411 (when a bumped passenger was violently dragged off an aircraft on April 9, 2017).

While American and United have targeted an early-November date for the MAX’s return-to-service, some analysts now believe that timeline is unrealistic. Cowen analyst Helane Becker wrote in an Aug. 15 research note that “it is unlikely the MAX will be ready for service [by November] unless the FAA registers its opinion by mid-September.”

The practice of bumping passengers from overbooked flights has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and the public following the viral video of the bumped passenger being involuntarily dragged off UAL flight 3411 in 2017.

On Aug. 1, several US Democratic senators introduced legislation that would require airlines to compensate passengers who were involuntarily denied boarding a minimum of $1,350 and would prohibit airlines from capping the amount of compensation available to get passengers to relinquish their seats.

