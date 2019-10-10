American Airlines is reorganizing its operations and customer service management teams following a tumultuous summer that led to a spike in delays and cancellations.

SVP-customer experience Kerry Philipovitch will retire at year’s end, the Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier announced Oct. 10. Following her departure, the airline will reorganize its operational and commercial teams under four main business pillars: operations, network strategy, revenue and customer experience.

Each pillar will be led by an SVP who reports directly to American president Robert Isom: David Seymour, operations; Vasu Raja, network strategy, Don Casey, revenue; and Kurt Stache, customer experience.

The reorganization will see a consolidation of operational functions under Seymour, with SVP-airport operations and cargo Jim Butler reporting to him, in addition to Devon May, who will be SVP-American Eagle and operations planning. May, who previously reported directly to Isom as SVP-network strategy, will be replaced by Raja.

The remainder of Philipovitch’s team—VP-customer care Alice Curry and SVP-flight service Jill Surdek—will be shifted to Stache’s customer service team, while Allison Taylor, who formerly reported to Stache as SVP-global sales, will now report to Casey’s revenue team.

“This is an opportunity to sharpen our focus on the key parts of our airline: running a reliable operation, expanding the world’s best network, maximizing all aspects of revenue to ensure American thrives forever, and delivering a superior customer journey as we create a world-class customer experience,” Isom said in a statement. “This restructure puts innovative and extremely capable leaders at the forefront of these initiatives.”

The operational and customer service overhaul comes after a difficult summer that saw American struggle to mitigate operational challenges posed by the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, a work slowdown by its mechanics and significant weather-related disruptions. Those headwinds may be showing signs of a reversal, however, as the carrier notched its best monthly on-time performance in nearly two years in September at 82.9%, amid a resumption in negotiations with mechanics and calmer weather.

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com