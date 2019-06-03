The US Department of Transportation (DOT) tentatively granted antitrust immunity for American Airlines and Qantas to operate a joint venture (JV) between the US and Australia/New Zealand, paving the way for the pair to expand coordination across planning, pricing, sales and logistics. The DOT under former President Barack Obama previously denied an application from the carriers in 2016 after it was approved by regulators in Australia and New Zealand, reasoning that ...
