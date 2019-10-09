American Airlines narrowed its third-quarter revenue guidance and said the absence of Boeing 737 MAXs from its operation shaved $140 million off its 3Q pre-tax income and resulted in 9,475 flight cancellations. The Fort Worth-based carrier is forecasting TRASM, or total unit revenue, to be up 1.5%-2.5% year-over-year compared to the year-ago quarter, American revealed in an Oct. 9 investor update. Previous guidance had the range at 1%-3%. Non-fuel unit costs will be up 4%-6%, unchanged from ...
