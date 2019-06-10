American Airlines has removed its 24 737 MAXs from its flight schedules through Sept. 3, becoming the first US operator to formally plan to be without its newest Boeing narrowbodies through August. Since April, the Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier has canceled about 115 flights per day as a result of the MAX grounding. While the Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier said it “remains confident” that the MAX will be cleared to return to revenue service “soon,” the move ...