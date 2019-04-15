Alitalia unions said they were ready to take action to protest the delay in presenting a new business strategy for Alitalia even as the Italian government said there would be good news soon about the airline. Alitalia declared bankruptcy in May 2017, kicking off a long process to find an industrial partner. Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) and Delta Air Lines have indicated their interest, but nothing has been finalized. The latest postponed deadline for ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Alitalia unions threaten more action as deadlines loom" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.