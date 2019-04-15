Alitalia unions said they were ready to take action to protest the delay in presenting a new business strategy for Alitalia even as the Italian government said there would be good news soon about the airline. Alitalia declared bankruptcy in May 2017, kicking off a long process to find an industrial partner. Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) and Delta Air Lines have indicated their interest, but nothing has been finalized. The latest postponed deadline for ...