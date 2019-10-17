Alitalia’s future remains uncertain after a much-delayed Oct. 15 deadline passed without the Italian flag carrier’s rescue consortium, led by Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato, presenting an industrial plan for its relaunch.

Alitalia filed for bankruptcy in May 2017, hurt by tough competition from low-cost carriers and high-speed trains and rising costs and the Italian government, the airline’s special administrators and would-be investors have been trying to thrash out a plan for its future ever since, hampered in part by political upheaval and more recently by disagreements over future industrial strategy among the rescue partners.

Italy wants to use the relaunched Alitalia as the cornerstone of a multimodal transport strategy that will also boost Italian tourism.

Italian infrastructure company Atlantia, which is also part of the proposed rescue consortium, said in an Oct. 15 statement that it was prepared to make a binding offer for Alitalia, providing certain conditions were met, including the participation of an airline in the consortium that would provide commercial network, operational, technical, management expertise and would take part in the formulation of a business plan, as well as investing in the “new Alitalia.”

Delta Air Lines is set to take part in the consortium, having previously said it is ready to invest in a 10% stake, while Italy’s prime minister has called on the US carrier to commit more to the project.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk