Airbus’ Skywise data sharing and analysis platform could double to 100 airline customers this year, top Airbus executives reportedly told an investor conference March 20.

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts, who hosted Airbus CEO-designate Guillaume Faury and CFO Harald Wilhelm, Airbus is looking to grow revenue from services but wants to be highly placed in the value chain. They said 50 airlines have tried out Skywise.

The executives also told the bank’s Global Industrial conference in London that with about €13.3 billion ($15 billion) of net cash on their balance sheet, there is little need to add to cash piles immediately. The European aerospace and defense company’s leadership can wait until the end of the year or early next year to decide on capital allocation plans.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders is scheduled to step down in April and turn the reins over to Faury. Wilhelm also is leaving next month and has been appointed CFO of car maker Daimler. As a result, Airbus named Dominik Asam as new CFO.

The executives also said Airbus is well-positioned to compete in the middle of the commercial aviation market with the A321neo and potential XLR aircraft. They asserted that Boeing would struggle to meet a 2025 entry into service for its potential new midsize aircraft.

