Latvian hub-and-spoke carrier airBaltic will retain four Boeing 737s for summer 2020, delaying a planned November 2019 phaseout following Estonian rival Nordica’s decision to withdraw from its own scheduled services. Riga-based airBaltic, which currently operates 19 Airbus A220s, eight Boeing 737s and 12 Bombardier Q400s, is in the process of transitioning to an all-A220 fleet. The Q400s will leave when their leases expire in 2023, while on Feb. 2 the 737 phaseout was brought forward ...