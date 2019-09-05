AirBaltic Boeing 737-500
Latvian hub-and-spoke carrier airBaltic will retain four Boeing 737s for summer 2020, delaying a planned November 2019 phaseout following Estonian rival Nordica’s decision to withdraw from its own scheduled services. Riga-based airBaltic, which currently operates 19 Airbus A220s, eight Boeing 737s and 12 Bombardier Q400s, is in the process of transitioning to an all-A220 fleet. The Q400s will leave when their leases expire in 2023, while on Feb. 2 the 737 phaseout was brought forward ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"AirBaltic delays 737 phaseout to fill Nordica gap " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.