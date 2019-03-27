Latvian hub and spoke carrier airBaltic is aiming to triple its passenger numbers and revenue by 2025, if it goes ahead with plans to exercise 30 Airbus A220 options. Riga-based airBaltic, which has just been recognized as the ATW Airline Market Leader winner for the second year running, carried 4.1 million passengers in 2018 and generated more than €400 million ($452 million) in revenue—a record performance for the Latvian carrier. In 2019, these figures are expected to hit 5 ...
