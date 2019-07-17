AirAsia is trying boost its cargo and logistics business by investing in and partnering with a Malaysia-based e-commerce and parcel delivery company. AirAsia’s cargo and logistics unit, branded as Teleport, will collaborate with venture capital fund Gobi Partners to invest $10.6 million into Malaysia-based EasyParcel. Teleport and Gobi will become shareholders in EasyParcel and will have board representation. EasyParcel will use the funding to expand its offering to small- and ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"AirAsiaâ€™s cargo unit co-invests in EasyParcel" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.