AirAsia is trying boost its cargo and logistics business by investing in and partnering with a Malaysia-based e-commerce and parcel delivery company. AirAsia’s cargo and logistics unit, branded as Teleport, will collaborate with venture capital fund Gobi Partners to invest $10.6 million into Malaysia-based EasyParcel. Teleport and Gobi will become shareholders in EasyParcel and will have board representation. EasyParcel will use the funding to expand its offering to small- and ...