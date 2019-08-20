Air Transat parent Transat A.T. is urging shareholders to ignore a last-minute appeal from a high-profile, low-percentage shareholder looking to derail Air Canada’s proposed bid as the Aug. 23 vote on the proposal nears. Quebecor Inc. CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau, a former politician and well-known Canadian business executive, says he will use his 1.6% share to vote against Air Canada’s proposed bid, and wants enough shareholders to join him so that more than one-third oppose ...