Air Transat Airbus A330-300
Air Transat parent Transat A.T. is urging shareholders to ignore a last-minute appeal from a high-profile, low-percentage shareholder looking to derail Air Canada’s proposed bid as the Aug. 23 vote on the proposal nears. Quebecor Inc. CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau, a former politician and well-known Canadian business executive, says he will use his 1.6% share to vote against Air Canada’s proposed bid, and wants enough shareholders to join him so that more than one-third oppose ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air Transat shareholders urged to vote against Air Canada deal" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.