Air Tahiti Nui (ATN) has completed the transition of its widebody fleet from Airbus A340s to Boeing 787-9s, and the carrier anticipates significant operational benefits from the switch.

ATN recently took delivery of the last of four 787s, which replaced its five A340s. The transition was achieved in 11 months, ATN GM-Pacific Daniel Eggenberger said at the Oct. 16-17 CAPA-Center for Aviation conference in Auckland.

The fleet replacement was “a major milestone in the company’s history,” Eggenberger said. He noted the selection of a Boeing aircraft was a significant development, as Tahiti is a French territory and there was political pressure from France to select an Airbus.

The 787s will produce fuel savings of 23% compared to the A340s, Eggenberger said. Because the 787 is “so much more effective and efficient,” the airline has been able to cut its flight from Auckland to Papeete, Tahiti, by more than 40 min. to around 4 hr. 32 min. The carrier has updated its cabin product with the new aircraft and added a premium economy section to give it three classes.

The airline’s major international routes are to Auckland, Tokyo and Los Angeles, with a Paris flight via Los Angeles. Connecting traffic—mainly between Auckland and Los Angeles—makes up a “minor percentage” of revenue, but ATN is attempting to increase connecting flow, Eggenberger said. However, he noted it is primarily “a destination carrier rather than a network carrier.”

ATN currently does not serve Australia directly, instead connecting to codeshare flights via Auckland. Eggenberger said direct flights to Australia are among the growth options the carrier is considering, although it also has other ideas on its “wish list.”

The carrier already has partnerships with airlines such as Qantas, American Airlines and Air New Zealand. Eggenberger said ATN is examining whether to join one of the global alliances, which would allow more seamless travel to Tahiti.

One of the major challenges facing ATN has been a shortage of hotel rooms in Tahiti. The airline’s growth is effectively limited by the accommodations available for visitors, Eggenberger said. However, the development of the short-term rental market through services like Airbnb over the past few years is helping boost accommodations, he said. This trend is making Tahiti a more attractive proposition for budget-conscious travels and those wanting to immerse themselves in Tahitian culture rather than staying in a resort.

