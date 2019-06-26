Air Niugini, Papua New Guinea’s largest airline, is making progress on a financial turnaround plan and is ready to begin a major fleet refresh, a senior executive said.

The airline is “now in a position to start looking to the future,” and renewing its fleet will be “our priority over the next two to three years,” Air Niugini executive manager for network and fleet David Glover said. The carrier will probably concentrate on its widebody and narrowbody aircraft first, then its regional fleet, Glover told ATW at the Association of South Pacific Airlines conference in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Air Niugini’s only widebodies are two Boeing 767-300ERs, and it will likely replace these in 2021 when their leases expire, Glover said. The airline will probably look for used widebodies, such as Airbus A330s or even Boeing 787s, he said.

On the narrowbody side, the airline already has four 737 MAXs on order. The first two are scheduled to arrive in the last quarter of 2020 and will replace the two 737s currently operated by the airline, said Glover. The carrier is still considering financing options for the two new aircraft. The worldwide MAX fleet was grounded in March and deliveries halted after two crashes in five months.

The third and fourth MAXs were originally scheduled for delivery in 2021, but will probably be delayed, Glover said, and the carrier is discussing the schedule for these aircraft with Boeing. They are intended for fleet growth.

The airline is still keen to receive the MAXs and has “every faith in Boeing,” Glover said. There is “no doubt the [MAX problems] will be resolved” from a technical perspective, and after that, it is a question of addressing customer confidence and “getting the regulators on board.”

Air Niugini is also beginning to consider the replacement of its regional jet and turboprop fleet. It operates 13 Fokker 70s and 100s, and eight DHC Dash 8s, according to the Aviation Week fleet database. The carrier is likely to evaluate newer turboprops for these fleets, Glover said.

However, the replacement of the regional aircraft will take longer than the larger jets. Glover noted it will be a more complex process, and the airline does not want its domestic fleet replacement to begin while some of the country’s airports are being upgraded. While the airline is “supportive” of these airport projects, they are disrupting scheduling.

Glover described 2018 as “a very tough year” for Air Niugini. The year began with pilot shortages that caused some domestic routes to be cut back. A major earthquake in Papua New Guinea in February 2018 disrupted the country’s important resource industries. Civil unrest resulted in the burning of a Dash 8 by protesters, and in September an Air Niugini 737 landed short of a runway at Chuuk Island in the Federated States of Micronesia and sank in a lagoon.

As a result of these incidents, the airline reported a “substantial loss” for 2018, Glover said. The carrier launched a transformation plan to reduce costs and increase revenue, which included the suspension of some nonprofitable international routes. Alan Milne took over as managing director in October.

The aim of the program was an improvement of PGK60 million ($17.7 million) to turn around the airline’s annual results. Air Niugini is “on track” to achieve this, and has boosted the target to PGK80 million, Glover said. “The outlook is much better” for 2019, he said.

Air Niugini has started to bring more of its aircraft maintenance checks in house, although it has been limited by a lack of hangar space. Because of this, it will soon look for partners to build a hangar that can accommodate either a 737 or two Fokkers.

