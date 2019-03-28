A sweeping business review by Air New Zealand has resulted in a cost-cutting plan that will include aircraft delivery deferrals, although the carrier has also unveiled a new international destination and widebody cabin upgrades.

The review was prompted by an earnings downgrade issued Jan. 30. While the airline still expects to achieve a healthy profit in its fiscal year through June 30, it is concerned about a downward trend in passenger demand that it believes signals a fundamental market shift.

In announcing the results of the review, CEO Christopher Luxon outlined a range of measures “to ensure a return to earnings growth in the lower-growth environment.” This will include trimming capacity expansion plans, deferring NZ$750 million ($510 million) in capital spending related to aircraft deliveries, and a two-year cost-cutting program aimed at delivering NZ$60 million in annual savings.

Despite the weaker demand outlook and earnings pressure, the airline is sticking to its timetable to announce a new widebody order decision by the end of its current fiscal year. The new aircraft will replace eight Boeing 777-200ERs.

While the airline is adhering to its earlier estimate that the first of the new widebodies will arrive in its 2022-2023 fiscal year, it is deferring two of its subsequent deliveries by four years. This will push the end of the delivery cycle to FY2028. The airline stressed it still plans to take delivery of a leased 787-9—its 14th of the type—in October.

Some narrowbody aircraft will also deferred. The carrier is scheduled to receive seven Airbus A321neos for its domestic fleet, and the first three deliveries of will be delayed from the fourth quarter of FY2020 to the second half of FY2021. In addition, one of Air New Zealand’s A320neo deliveries for its international operation will be pushed back by two years.

The fleet deferrals dovetail with Air New Zealand’s plan to scale back its annual network capacity growth to 3%-5% for the next three years, down from previous estimates of 5%-7%.

The carrier still intends to expand its services in order to help restore inbound tourism demand, Luxon said. This will include the launch of a route to Seoul in November and increasing frequencies on Chicago and Taipei routes to five times a week in late 2019. To give it more flexibility in its international fleet, the airline will free up an aircraft by retiming Hong Kong flights.

Air New Zealand’s Auckland-Seoul route will start at three times a week on Nov. 23 with 787-9s. It will be increased to five times a week during the Dec. 22, 2019-Feb. 22, 2020 peak, and will likely drop back to three or four weekly flights after that, Luxon said.

This route is already served by Korean Air. Luxon told analysts that 80% of the demand in the market is inbound to New Zealand. The airline estimates 48% of the traffic from South Korea to New Zealand is on direct flights, with 52% connecting via other countries. That indicates strong demand for more direct services, Luxon said.

Air New Zealand has “initiated conversations” with its Star Alliance partner Asiana Airlines regarding partnership opportunities on the Seoul route. The airline have already held meetings, and announcements about the arrangements will be made “in due course,” Luxon said.

The airline also revealed some significant moves relating to passenger experience. Air New Zealand will begin an upgrade of its business premier cabin in its long-haul fleet by the end of 2019, and work is expected to be completed by December 2020. As part of the process the existing business premier seats will be improved to add more space and storage. In the longer term, the carrier is working on a new seat design to be introduced with its new widebodies in FY2023.

The economy-class configuration will also be redesigned in the long-haul fleet to offer more legroom. The redesign will retain the existing seats and will enter service by mid-2020. The airline has not yet calculated the effect of the cabin upgrades on capacity and seat count, Luxon said. Another major change is that Air New Zealand has made its onboard Wi-Fi product free on all equipped international aircraft.

