Air Mauritius is reviewing its business model and network in response to growing competition at the airline’s Indian Ocean base. The flag carrier of the Republic of Mauritius operates in an environment that has changed since it began flying 50 years ago. Today, more than 20 airlines serve the small island nation. “We want to reform Air Mauritius,” CEO Somas Appavou told ATW in an exclusive interview. “We have to bridge today’s Air Mauritius to how we ...