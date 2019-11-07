Air Macau is studying the feasibility of introducing Airbus A330 or A350 widebodies into its fleet, according to Chinese media reports.

The widebodies would be used for network development and the launch of long-haul routes to Europe or the United States.

The carrier acknowledged that such routes require large passenger volumes to be feasible, and any decision would be made in a careful manner.

Within the Greater Bay Area, the Macau region has less traffic than Hong Kong and Guangdong, the airline said, but its casinos make it a popular destination.

Macau International Airport saw a 17% year-over-year increase in passenger numbers in the third quarter, handling 2.5 million visitors, and a 19% improvement in aircraft movements.

Air Macau’s passenger numbers were up 16.1% and freight improved 15.4% during the quarter.

The Air China subsidiary operates 21 A320-family aircraft, with six A321neos scheduled for delivery from November 2020.

