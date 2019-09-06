Aigle Azur Airbus A320 at Paris Orly Airport
Air France has expressed an interest in French leisure carrier Aigle Azur, which is suspending flight operations in the face of financial and operational difficulties. “We are looking at it; we are interested in their activities,” Air France CEO Anne Rigail said on stage at the World Aviation Festival in London Sept. 6. “We are looking at it and will study it very carefully.” Aigle Azur has a strong presence at slot-constrained Paris Orly, which Rigail described as ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air France voices interest in Aigle Azur as rescue plan sought" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.