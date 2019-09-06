Air France has expressed an interest in French leisure carrier Aigle Azur, which is suspending flight operations in the face of financial and operational difficulties. “We are looking at it; we are interested in their activities,” Air France CEO Anne Rigail said on stage at the World Aviation Festival in London Sept. 6. “We are looking at it and will study it very carefully.” Aigle Azur has a strong presence at slot-constrained Paris Orly, which Rigail described as ...