Air France-KLM LCC subsidiary Transavia France is poised for expansion after Air France pilots voted in favor of starting negotiations to increase the number of aircraft the airline can operate.

Members of the SNPL ALPA Air France council, the union representing most Air France pilots, voted 97% in favor of beginning the fleet growth talks, Air France-KLM said May 27. Transavia France’s fleet is capped at 40 aircraft under a previous agreement with unions.

“This new development is a strong sign of the improved relationship and positive culture taking hold within Air France,” group CEO Ben Smith said. Earlier this year the new CEO helped negotiate a new pay deal with Air France pilots, ending a year-long deadlock that resulted in a series of strikes in 2018.

“A larger Transavia France operation is designed to protect the current size of Air France mainline and to position Transavia France as a strong player in the competitive low-cost market,” the group said.

The move comes as Air France prepares to cut overall short-haul capacity by 15% by the end of 2021 as it faces competition from fast-growing LCCs and high-speed trains in France.

“The development of Transavia represents an opportunity for jobs and the careers of Air France pilots,” SNPL ALPA Air France president Guillaume Gestas said. “The SNPL is taking part in these negotiations with confidence in order to find the terms of an agreement that will allow Transavia to become a major low-cost player.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk