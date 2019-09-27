XL Airways A330-200
Air France-KLM will not step in to rescue long-haul LCC XL Airways, which faces liquidation as the deadline approaches for bids for the insolvent airline. Air France-KLM is “not entirely convinced” about the long-haul LCC model, group CEO Ben Smith said, according to French media reports that were confirmed by an Air France spokesman. XL Airways CEO Laurent Magnin had previously called on Smith to rescue the French airline by making it part of Air France. Smith, ...
