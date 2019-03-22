Almost all marriages go through rough patches. The nearly 19-year-old Air France-KLM Group partnership has probably endured one of its rockier periods this past year as strikes, competition and management changes impacted earnings and led to boardroom and political friction. Like any long-lasting marriage, however, the group’s partners seem to recognize they are better off together than apart. Formed in 2004, the Air France-KLM alliance came under scrutiny in February when it emerged ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air France-KLM Groupâ€™s changing partnership" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.