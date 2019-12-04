Air France-KLM is continuing to prepare for the launch of its expanded transatlantic joint venture (JV) in the coming weeks, saying Virgin Atlantic chairman Richard Branson’s decision not to sell part of his stake to the Franco-Dutch airline group will not impact its position in the JV. Branson holds 51% of the UK-based long-haul specialist and US-based Delta Air Lines holds the remaining 49%. The parties had agreed in 2017 that Branson would sell 31% to Air ...