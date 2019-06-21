Air France Airbus A319
Air France-KLM and French hotel group AccorHotels are strengthening their partnership with a new dual-reward service they described as a first for the European travel industry. Under the Miles+Points service, as of June 20 members of Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue and AccorHotel’s Le Club loyalty programs will earn miles and points when using either companies’ services. To take advantage of Miles+Points, members have to link their accounts on one of the ...
