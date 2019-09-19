Air France and Groupe Dubreuil, the parent company of Air Caraibes and French Bee, have withdrawn their joint offer for Aigle Azur, saying the French carrier’s social liabilities mean they could not envision an economically viable plan. Aigle Azur went into receivership Sept. 2 after encountering operational and management issues linked to its long-haul expansion plan, halting flights a few days later leaving thousands of passengers stranded and its 1,150 employees facing an uncertain ...