Aigle Azur A320 at Paris Orly
Air France and Groupe Dubreuil may make a joint offer to take over Aigle Azur’s activities, a French minister said, as a commercial court prepares a decision on the bankrupt French leisure carrier’s future. Aigle Azur went into receivership Sept. 2 following operational and management issues linked to its long-haul expansion, leaving 1,150 employees in limbo and thousands of passengers stranded after it stopped flights. A French commercial court hearing, scheduled ...
