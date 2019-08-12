Air Canada increased its bid for Air Transat, garnering support from the acquisition target’s largest shareholder and increasing the chances the tie-up will be approved later this month. The new purchase price of C$18 ($13.60) per share boosts Air Canada’s total bid to C$720 million. The original agreement was for C$13 per share, but Air Transat’s largest shareholder, investment management firm Letko Brosseau, said it would not agree to the deal at that valuation. Letko ...