Air Transat Boeing 737-800
Air Canada increased its bid for Air Transat, garnering support from the acquisition target’s largest shareholder and increasing the chances the tie-up will be approved later this month. The new purchase price of C$18 ($13.60) per share boosts Air Canada’s total bid to C$720 million. The original agreement was for C$13 per share, but Air Transat’s largest shareholder, investment management firm Letko Brosseau, said it would not agree to the deal at that valuation. Letko ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Air Canada raises Air Transat bid, secures key shareholder approval" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.