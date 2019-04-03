Air Astana’s new LCC FlyArystan is set to begin operations May 1 with domestic routes in Kazakhstan.

FlyArystan announced inaugural domestic routes from Almaty International Airport to Taraz and Uralsk. The carrier will begin operations with four Airbus A320s configured with 180 economy-class seats and expects to have at least 15 aircraft by 2022. The airline eventually plans to add regional international routes.

“FlyArystan adds strength to what we can now call the Air Astana Group,” Air Astana president and CEO Peter Foster said. “It enables us to effectively compete in the growing low-cost travel segment in our country on better than equal terms with other airlines.”

FlyArystan expects to grow Kazakhstan’s commercial aviation market by allowing customers to switch from other forms of travel “more easily and comfortably across this vast country with lower air fares,” added Tim Jordan, the new head of FlyArystan. Jordan, a British-Australian national, has more than 15 years senior LCC management experience at Philippine LCC Cebu Pacific and Virgin Blue.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at