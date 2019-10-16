Etihad Aviation Group and LCC Air Arabia will form a new Abu Dhabi-based joint venture (JV) LCC—called Air Arabia Abu Dhabi—to tap into the growing demand for low-cost air travel in the Gulf.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will be Etihad’s first new major investment since moving away from a previous approach of developing airline equity partners, in which it took substantial shareholdings.

Experiences with now-defunct airberlin and in-administration Alitalia soured that policy and Etihad is in the midst of a turnaround program designed to restore the airline to profitability after several years of heavy losses.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia was the region’s first LCC and several more have sprung up in recent years. Air Arabia operates out of several hubs. The airline also has bases at Alexandria (Egypt); Casablanca (Morocco) and Ras Al Khaimah (UAE).

The new JV will be a particular rival to neighboring flydubai, which in recent years has become closely associated with fellow Dubai long-haul specialist Emirates Airline, as increasing numbers of passengers pass between the two carriers.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will be an independent JV company with its hub at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The new carrier “will complement Etihad Airways’ services from Abu Dhabi and will cater to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region,” the airlines said in a statement Oct. 16.

“Abu Dhabi is a thriving cultural hub with a clear economic vision built on sustainability and diversification,” Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas said.

Abu Dhabi is increasingly promoting itself as a tourism destination after seeing the success Dubai has enjoyed with such a policy. “By partnering with Air Arabia and launching Abu Dhabi’s first low-cost carrier, we are serving this long-term vision,” Douglas said.

He added that the new JV “supports our transformation program and will offer our guests a new option for low-cost travel to and from Abu Dhabi, supplementing our own services. We look forward to the launch of the new airline in due course.”

Etihad told ATW that no details are available regarding the makeup of the new airline’s fleet or timetable to begin operations.

However, Air Arabia is known to be in discussions with both Airbus and Boeing for a major order of 120 single-aisle aircraft.

Welcoming the announcement, Abu Dhabi Airports said it anticipates the new carrier “will greatly increase the number of destinations served from Abu Dhabi International Airport.”

Air Arabia operates a fleet of more than 50 Airbus A320-family aircraft and has recently started to take delivery of a batch of six A321neoLRs for longer-haul services to Europe and Southeast Asia.

“Home to the first low-cost carrier in the MENA [Middle East and North Africa region] region, the UAE has developed over the years to become a world-leading travel and tourism hub,” Air Arabia’s Group CEO Adel Al Ali said in a statement.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi “will further serve the growing low-cost travel segment locally and regionally while capitalizing on the expertise that Air Arabia and Etihad will be providing.”

LCCs accounted for a 17% share of seat capacity to and from the Middle East in 2018, compared to 8% in 2009. This compares to more than 35% in Europe, giving the prospect of further considerable gains for LCCs in the region in coming years.

Among LCCs to have begun operations in the region in recent years are Saudia Arabia’s flyadeal, Omani SalamAir and Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways.

