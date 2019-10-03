The investment vehicle that wanted to take over French airline Aigle Azur has submitted a last-minute bid to save low-cost, long-haul carrier XL Airways with a plan to take on two of its four-strong Airbus A330 fleet and around half its staff.

XL Airways is the latest French airline in trouble after a court ruled Aigle Azur should be liquidated as of Sept. 27. XL’s CEO Laurent Magnin has blamed tough competition from Norwegian Air Shuttle—as well as the yellow vests crisis in France that has put off leisure travelers—for the airline’s difficulties.

Lu Azur, which had been a 20% shareholder of Aigle Azur, made a last-minute offer for XL Airways, just before the court was scheduled to decide on liquidating the airline.

The court is now examining the offer and plans to rule on a decision by Oct. 4.

Lu Azur has €30 million ready to invest and initially wants to take on two of XL Airways’ aircraft—ridding the airline of expensive leasing contracts and sub-standard cabins—and ditching unprofitable destinations, including La Reunion, Martinique and Guadeloupe, Lu Azur managing director Philippe Bohn told ATW Oct. 3.

Under the plan, the investor would take on 276 XL Airways' staff, just under half of the current total, including the crew of the two Airbus A330 it would initially operate.

The newly relaunched XL would later look to wet-lease aircraft for flights to US destinations in the peak summer period.

Bohn said the decision by a different French court to liquidate Aigle Azur had been “an absolute nonsense” and that Lu Azur had decided to look at the XL Airways’ dossier once the Aigle Azur liquidation decision had been made.

XL Airways suspended all flights from Sept. 30 until Oct. 7 as it awaits the court’s decision.

Lu Azur caused controversy during Aigle Azur’s final weeks when its head, Gerard Houa, tried to oust then-Aigle Azur CEO Frantz Yvelin, in a move that was blocked with the help of a French court. He was at odds with the long-haul expansion strategy Yvelin had put in place for Aigle Azur, which led to financial difficulties.

XL Airways—which operates from Paris Charles de Gaulle and other French cities to US and Caribbean destinations as well as La Reunion in the Indian Ocean with a fleet of four Airbus A330 aircraft—is owned by DreamJet Participations, also the parent company of all-business class airline La Compagnie.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk