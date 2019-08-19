French leisure airline Aigle Azur is preparing to stop flying to Portugal at the end of October and sell this part of its activities to Spanish LCC Vueling. The move comes as Aigle Azur, headquartered at Paris Orly Airport, deals with difficulties linked to the financial concerns of its largest shareholder, China’s HNA Group. An Aigle Azur spokesman confirmed that the company’s works council is studying a plan to create a subsidiary to be sold off that would include at ...