French leisure airline Aigle Azur is preparing to stop flying to Portugal at the end of October and sell this part of its activities to Spanish LCC Vueling. The move comes as Aigle Azur, headquartered at Paris Orly Airport, deals with difficulties linked to the financial concerns of its largest shareholder, China’s HNA Group. An Aigle Azur spokesman confirmed that the company’s works council is studying a plan to create a subsidiary to be sold off that would include at ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
" Aigle Azur to sell Portugal activities to Vueling " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.