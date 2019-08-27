Aigle Azur shareholders are locked in a battle that could threaten its future, as 32% owner David Neeleman threatens to take legal action against another shareholder who has moved to take control of the French leisure carrier, firing the CEO behind long-haul expansion plans that have run into difficulties in recent months. In a statement released via French news agency AFP on Aug. 26, Gerard Houa, who controls Lu Azur, which owns 19% of Aigle Azur, and former Air Senegal head Philippe ...