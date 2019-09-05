French leisure airline Aigle Azur said it will cancel all flight operations as it seeks buyers after entering receivership.

“Aigle Azur confirms the cancellation of all its flights from Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The company’s employees were informed of this measure this afternoon,” the carrier said Sept. 5.

Earlier in the day, the airline said it had “entered a phase of actively seeking buyers, which is overseen by the commercial court,” and would be required to “gradually suspend” some scheduled flights. That statement was updated to reflect the cancellation of all flights.

The airline, which had been planning to grow from its North Africa-focused operations into the long-haul sector, has run into difficulties in recent months. Events took a dramatic turn Sept. 4 when CEO Frantz Yvelin announced his resignation after fending off a shareholder coup attempt with the help of a court-appointed administrator and overseeing the airline’s entry into receivership.

While all French airlines are contending with tough competition and high fuel costs, Aigle Azur ran into particular difficulties when its main shareholder, China’s HNA Group, facing its own financial difficulties, abruptly withdrew its support, Yvelin said as he announced his departure.

In August, Aigle Azur had unveiled a plan to sell part of its activities to International Airlines Group’s Vueling in a bid to secure its future, but as he announced his resignation Sept. 4, Yvelin said some unions had opposed that plan.

Aigle Azur is owned by aviation entrepreneur and Azul chairman David Neeleman, who holds 32%; Hainan Airlines parent HNA Group, which owns 48%; and French firm Lu Azur, with a 19% stake. Lu Azur is run by Gerard Houa, the man behind last month’s unsuccessful shareholder coup.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk