France wants the would-be buyers of Aigle Azur’s activities to improve their bids and take on more of its employees, France’s secretary of state for transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said Sept. 17. “I hope that the offers will be improved, including when it comes to saving jobs,” Djebbari said on France Info radio a day after a commercial court ruled that the process of liquidating the airline should begin, but activities could continue until Sept. 27. The would-be ...