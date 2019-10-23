"What the hell is Air Belgium?” is the reaction of many passengers when they see one of his company’s aircraft at their gate, says CEO Niky Terzakis. The reason for their confusion is simple: They thought they were flying with British Airways (BA), Air France or LOT Polish Airlines that day. One of Air Belgium’s Airbus A340-300s, with bold swaths of black, yellow and red sweeping across its fuselage and a stylized crown logo, had probably not featured in ...