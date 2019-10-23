Air Belgium Airbus A340-300
"What the hell is Air Belgium?” is the reaction of many passengers when they see one of his company’s aircraft at their gate, says CEO Niky Terzakis. The reason for their confusion is simple: They thought they were flying with British Airways (BA), Air France or LOT Polish Airlines that day. One of Air Belgium’s Airbus A340-300s, with bold swaths of black, yellow and red sweeping across its fuselage and a stylized crown logo, had probably not featured in ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"After a troubled launch, Air Belgium found a new opportunity" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.