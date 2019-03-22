In 1999, a treaty was signed to create Open Skies in Africa. Two decades later, Africa’s airlines and passengers are still waiting for the promise of true aviation liberalization to become a reality. But new efforts are underway to bring cheaper, more efficient air links to the continent. In 1999, the Yamoussoukro Decision, named for the capital of the West African state of Côte d’Ivoire where it was signed, was hailed as the treaty that would establish the same sort of ...