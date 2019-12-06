Russia’s Aeroflot Group will resume its fleet expansion in 2020 after earlier financial losses and problems with new deliveries disrupted plans this year. The group now expects to add 31 aircraft, which will mostly go to the parent carrier and its fastest-growing subsidiary, LCC Pobeda Airlines. The group planned to take 23 new aircraft in 2019 but received only eight. Two Boeing 737-300ER widebodies went to the parent airline, while six 737-800s were handed over to Pobeda, which had ...