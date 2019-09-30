Insolvent Slovenian carrier Adria Airways filed for bankruptcy Sept. 30 and announced plans to suspend its few remaining scheduled flights. “On Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, Adria Airways filed a motion for bankruptcy proceedings of the company at the Kranj District Court. Bankruptcy proceedings were initiated by the management of the company because of the company’s insolvency,” Adria said in a statement. “The company announces that it will cancel all scheduled flights ...
