Cash-strapped Slovenian carrier Adria Airways has ceased the majority of flights for two days, with effect from 2330 local time on Sept. 23, because of liquidity problems.

In a statement issued Sept. 23, Adria said it will halt operations from its bases in Ljubljana (Slovenia), Pristina (Kosovo) and Tirana (Albania) for two days on Sept. 24 and 25.

“During these two days, the company will maintain a connection to its most important hub in Frankfurt. The airline will operate on Tuesday, Sept. 24, a flight from Frankfurt to Ljubljana and on Wednesday, Sept. 25, a flight from Ljubljana to Frankfurt,” the airline said.

Adria Airways also performs wet-lease flights for mainline carriers, including Austrian Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines.

Star Alliance member Adria said it is trying to secure access to fresh cash, which is needed for further flight activity.

“[The] company is at this point intensively searching solutions in cooperation with potential investor. [The] goal of everyone involved is to make Adria Airways fly again, according to the schedule, and that [the] ceasing of certain operations is indeed temporarily,” it said.

ATW was unable to reach Adria Airways MD Holger Kowarsch for comment.

The announcement came soon after two of the airline’s Bombardier CRJ900s were recalled by their lessor. Adria has since met with the Slovenian CAA and has been working to stabilize operations, citing “challenging business conditions.”

According to Adria’s website, the carrier operates three Airbus A319s, nine CRJ900s (including the recalled aircraft), two CRJ700s and six Saab 2000 turboprops.

On Sept. 17, Adria said it had reached a new collective agreement with the Slovenian Airline Pilots’ Association, averting strike action that had been planned for Sept. 18, 20 and 30, and Oct. 2.

Adria was previously under Slovenian CAA supervision and, earlier this year, the airline cancelled its memorandum of understanding for 15 Sukhoi Superjets.

