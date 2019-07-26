North American carriers are maintaining their profitability lead and will deliver the world’s strongest financial performance in 2019. IATA forecasts North American airlines will deliver a $15 billion post-tax collective profit, up from $14.5 billion in 2018. That represents a net profit of $14.80 per passenger—a marked improvement over the $2.30 per passenger profit they saw in 2012. Net margins, however, are down and forecast to be at 5.5% for the year because of ...