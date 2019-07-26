Europe is still digesting the latest round of market consolidation and is bracing for a possible downturn as growth shows signs of slowing. While there is still potential for market recovery and IATA forecasts European carriers will turn in a combined net profit of $8.1 billion for 2019, Bernstein Research analyst Daniel Roeska said the indicators are “flashing red.” He warned European airlines could be “hurtling towards the end of the cycle” as they ...